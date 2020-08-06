Virus cases surge in Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1 million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent’s 1.3 billion people.
While experts say infection tolls in richer nations can be significant undercounts, large numbers of undetected cases are a greater danger for Africa, with many of the world’s weakest health systems.
Dozens feared dead in migrant sinking
DAKAR, Senegal — Dozens are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants sank off Mauritania’s coast, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.
Approximately 40 people were on board the vessel that sank off the coast of Nouadhibou, Mauritania, U.N. Refugee Agency Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel said on Twitter Thursday.
There is one survivor from Guinea, he said. Further details were not yet available.
Acapulco pulls ‘anything goes’ ads
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican coastal city of Acapulco pulled a pair of controversial video ads Thursday touting the faded resort’s reputation as an “anything goes” tourism destination because they weren’t appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero quickly criticized the ads, in which tourists are depicted going to parties, pools and nightclubs without face masks or social distancing.
The Associated Press
