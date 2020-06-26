Police chief wounded in attack
MEXICO CITY — A high-sided construction truck and a white SUV pulled into the path of Mexico City’s police chief just as dawn was breaking Friday on the capital’s most iconic boulevard and assailants opened fire with .50-caliber sniper rifles and grenades on his armored vehicle.
The cinematic ambush involving two-dozen gunmen left chief Omar García Harfuch wounded with three bullet impacts and shrapnel. Two members of his security detail were killed, as was a woman who happened to be driving by.
Ethiopia backs off plan to fill dam
CAIRO — The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an accord among the three nations on use of the river’s waters, according to statements Friday from Egypt and Sudan.
Five fired in aviation scandal
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last month’s Airbus A320 crash in Karachi.
Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said earlier this week that 262 pilots working for the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, and three private airline companies had obtained their piloting licenses through cheating and having others take exams for them.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.