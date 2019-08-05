Afghan policeman
kills colleagues
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan policeman in the southern province of Kandahar opened fire on his colleagues, killing seven other policemen before fleeing the scene, a provincial official said Monday.
The deadly shooting is the latest case of so-called "insider attacks" when an Afghan policeman or soldier — or a Taliban insurgent wearing a police or military uniform — turns his weapon on Afghan forces or international troops.
Thousands evacuated
after explosions
MOSCOW — Massive explosions at a Russian military ammunition depot in Siberia injured at least eight people and prompted the evacuation of thousands Monday.
A fire triggered the explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 6,000 residents of several districts in Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within 12.4 miles of the depot.
Puerto Ricans
await court decision
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Supreme Court on Monday agreed to rule on a lawsuit that the island's Senate filed in a bid to oust a veteran politician recently sworn in as the island's governor.
The court gave all parties until Tuesday at noon to file all necessary paperwork.
The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately and asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that states a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both House and Senate if he has to step in as governor.
