MANKATO — Barry Wortel, longtime radio personality in Mankato, has been honored by the Minnesota State High School League with the Outstanding Media Service Award, Electronic Division, it was announced Monday.
Wortel will be recognized for his award during halftime of the Class AAA championship game of the boys basketball tournament on March 25 at Target Center.
Wortel joined KTOE in 1973 as a part-time announcer, then began full-time work in 1976, broadcasting countless high-school and college events. His first assignment was a Mankato West football game against St. Cloud Apollo in 1975.
Wortel plans to retire in June.
The Free Press
