BISMARCK, N.D. — Carson Yates had a pair of RBI singles as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Bismarck 7-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday.
Yates and Luke Beckstein each had three hits. Josh Urps, Alex Baeza, Jack Costello and Austin Garrett each had an RBI.
Blake Reilly was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.
The MoonDogs (25-9), who have won the first three games of the series, finish the trip to Bismarck with a game Monday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
