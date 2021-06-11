MANKATO — Luke Young allowed one earned run over 7 1/3 innings for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 2-1 Northwoods League victory over Willmar Friday at ISG Field.
Young got the win, and Davonté Butler pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to get the save.
The MoonDogs got a pair of runs in the fourth, which was all they needed.
Kole Kaler, Jack Costello and Matthew Higgins each had two hits for Mankato.
The MoonDogs (7-5) host Willmar again Saturday.
The Free Press
