Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.