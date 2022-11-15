Q. I’ve been working with my doctor and therapist on improving my mental health, and I’m wondering how nutrition plays into it. Are there foods that are better for mental health or ones to stay away from?
A: More than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news is, nutrition can have a positive effect on your mood and mental health.
Studies have found that people with depression often lack proper nutrition and are deficient in neurotransmitters like serotonin, which helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite.
Around 95% of a person’s serotonin is produced in their gastrointestinal tract, which is lined with millions of neurons. Both the production of serotonin and the function of those neurons are influenced by the “good” bacteria in your intestines, which can be affected by what you eat.
So, which foods show the best benefits for mental health?
Fish. Eating fish with higher omega-3 content (like salmon, sardines, mackerel, anchovies and herring) may be especially helpful in reducing depression.
Oysters. Oysters are rich in omega-3 fats, zinc and vitamin B12, all of which have been linked to antidepressant effects.
Dark leafy greens. In a recent study, people who eat more raw spinach and kale noted fewer depressive symptoms and increased life satisfaction.
Nuts. Nuts are rich in a variety of important nutrients including omega-3 fats, minerals like magnesium along with a punch of dietary fiber. Higher nut consumption is linked to lower risk of depression and overall better mood.
Cruciferous Vegetables. Cruciferous vegetables are a large group of vegetables that includes cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. A higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables has been linked to a lower risk for dying early, as well as a lower risk for depression.
Past studies have found that people who eat poor-quality diets high in processed meat, sweets, fried food, and high-fat dairy are more likely to report symptoms of depression. You don’t have to completely cut out these foods, but eat them in moderation and reach for healthy fruits, veggies, and lean proteins first.
Diet is just one factor that can affect mental health. While good nutrition may help lower your risk, it won’t cure or completely prevent mental health illnesses and disorders. Please talk to you healthcare provider about your mental health needs.
