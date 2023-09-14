Apologies if it’s too soon to talk about football again, but wow. Talk about your cautionary tales.
After months of speculation, weeks of will he or won’t he, NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut with the New York Jets last week, a debut that lasted less than two minutes before Rodgers was sidelined with an injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.
There’s a lesson here, but what is it? Don’t count your chickens before they hatch? Maybe. At least that’s what most of the New York Jets fans must be thinking. Don’t put your eggs all in one basket? Possibly. Avoid getting tackled by 200-pound men your first 90 seconds on your new job? Definitely.
In a strange way, this reminds me of when I heard a reporter talk about the time she was nervous about flying until she noticed John F. Kennedy Jr. was on the same flight. “I figured if someone as famous as him was on the same plane, nothing could happen and we wouldn't crash,” the reporter said. That flight turned out all right but, sadly, a future one for Kennedy didn’t.
I’m not sure why we don’t expect celebrities to have bad things happen to them. I suppose it’s because there are so few famous people and so many of the rest of us. They seem to live charmed lives filled with limousines, celebrity endorsements and mansions that inspire not only envy but a healthy dose of vicarious living for the rest of us dealing with a leaky kitchen sink, bunions and a mortgage.
Besides, if there are any celebrities we absolutely should expect to get injured, it would have to be professional football players. Their whole career is about pain. Well, money too, but a lot of pain.
While we all know that every single day is an “anything can happen” day, we don’t expect it to happen quite so quickly in the first game of the season. Maybe we should, but we don’t. Instead, we get up, have a cup of coffee, go to work, come home, go to bed, and hit the reset button so we can do the exact same thing the next morning.
Sometimes that kind of treadmill feels pretty monotonous, mainly because it is pretty monotonous. On the other hand, while it isn’t likely any of us will get tackled on our way to the breakroom, you could slip and fall and sideline yourself before lunchtime on any given day.
It’s interesting how we’re all aware that our circumstances can change at any moment, but we rarely believe that they will. Or if we do think they’ll change, we tend to think they’ll change in a positive way — a promotion at work, winning a sweepstakes or losing 20 pounds without cutting Twinkies from our diets.
On the other hand, if everyone anticipated a cataclysmic change from the moment they woke up, it’s doubtful much would get done on any given day. Why bother doing the laundry if you might be in the hospital before you have the chance to change your socks?
This is undoubtedly one of the better aspects of not being able to know the future. If we did, we’d probably ALL stay under the covers for the rest of our lives. It’s also one of the nicer things about having read fairy tales as a child and watching movies where the credits rolled before anyone got sick or died. No matter what life throws at us, we tend to believe in happy endings, a mentality that gets us through a lot of tough moments.
It is too bad for Aaron Rodgers, and for the New York Jets and all their fans. Maybe there will be a happy ending next season. For the rest of us the lesson just might be one we already know: for Pete’s sake, try to be careful. It can all disappear in less than a minute.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
