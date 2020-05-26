Organized team sports still aren't completely back, but things appear to be moving in that direction.
There will be restrictions, but youth sports teams will be able to resume practice on June 1 as part of Gov. Tim Walz' “stay safe Minnesota” order. The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission has been working with different sports organizations and governing bodies on Walz' behalf.
Guidelines call for practices to be split into pods of no more than 10 people, with kids spread out across whatever type of playing surface they're using. It's recommended that practices be held outdoors, and that players are not mixed in and out of pods. There doesn't appear to be any limit on how often teams can practice.
"We know it's going be limited ... we just want something," Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association president John Clifford said. "Every weekend that goes by, we're losing valuable time."
The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association and MAYBA are each planning to do practices under these new guidelines, with formal plans in the works.
MAYBA is still trying to figure out how it will group the players, as teams haven't been formed. However, meetings have continued and Clifford is confident practice will get started as soon as it's allowed. Clifford said MAYBA is discussing ways players could be grouped.
For MAGFA, it will be easier because tryouts were completed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Teams generally have between 10-12 players, which could put coaches in a difficult position, as whole teams can't practice together. MAGFA vice president Matt Mangulis said coaches will make decisions on how to handle these situations, and that split-squad practices could be an option.
"I assume that most coaches will group their pitchers and catchers together and then group most of their fielders together," Mangulis said.
Mankato United is still hoping to train, but there won't be any games. The Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has decided to cancel all summer-league games, a decision that will cancel seasons for 32 9U-19U Mankato United teams.
Along with that, Mankato United has made the decision to cancel the 5U-8U season due to concerns over maintaining social distance with kids that young.
The organization is still planning on having a six-week training program for it's 9U-19U players that would start on June 8. The details are not yet finalized, but Mankato United president Rich Lund said there will be strict distancing guidelines in place, and that players will not be able to go 1-on-1 against each other unless something changes.
"This isn't a lost season, it's an opportunity to work on individual skills," Lund said. "If it were a normal season with games ... we might only get to train one time a week."
There is currently no timetable for a return to games. That is expected to be addressed in the future as restrictions continue to be lifted.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.