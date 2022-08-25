I remember when I liked to drive and spent many an hour cruising the highways and byways of my hometown with my best friend in my mom’s beige Gremlin, a car with all the pickup of a Conestoga wagon filled with rocks being pulled by an ox.
I no longer feel that way about being behind the wheel. Driving isn’t too bad under very specific circumstances such as the ones portrayed in car ads — no one else on the road, clear skies, dry pavement and spectacular scenery. In other words, I’d be fine driving in a Jeep or Cadillac commercial, but not so much in real life.
Thankfully, my husband likes to drive so I can be the designated passenger. We have an agreement that I will do the taxes if he drives, especially anywhere involving a highway.
Highway driving always made me a tad nervous, but now with zipper lanes in the mix, forget it. I don’t know who invented the zipper lane, but I’m guessing it was someone with a deep need for speed along with downright sadistic tendencies.
I have never seen true zipper lanes which apparently involve three lanes, with cars in the two outside lanes “zippering” into the middle lane at the end of a long merge. I am thankful I’ve never witnessed anything like that as I can only imagine the kind of nightmares it would trigger. The zipper lanes I have seen are more than enough for me.
Those zipper lanes involve an on ramp and an off ramp sharing the same zipper lane. This doesn’t make sense to me any more than algebra, most how-to manuals, and Marvel movies make sense. How can traffic speeding UP to enter the highway and traffic slowing DOWN to exit the highway ever coexist in the same lane peacefully? It’s like asking Republicans and Democrats to consistently see each other’s point of view without getting upset or calling each other names. Not going to happen.
Traffic experts are big fans of zipper lanes and zipper merges. A driver’s education teacher I know said zipper lanes work “as long as everyone cooperates.”
Of course, the driver’s education teacher obviously had no nerve endings left after cruising around with brand new teenage drivers for so long, so I did some internet digging and found just about all traffic experts agree that for zipper lanes to work and be most effective people need to remember what they learned in kindergarten and take turns, much like we once did on the playground.
I think we can stop right there since we all know that most of us have forgotten everything we learned in kindergarten in our universal quest for power and control. And let’s not forget that there was a teacher watching us take turns on the playground. That’s not the case with zipper lanes.
Toss in the memory of the toilet paper battles that flared up around the globe with the onset of COVID, and it’s clear those lessons about taking turns, sharing and not taking the last cookie and glass of juice are now dusty ancient history.
Another blogger (yes, I was also surprised how many people blogged about zipper lanes, but that’s the beauty of blogging — you get to write about anything you darn well please. Much like this column.) went into minute detail on the proper way to use a zipper lane and said that, used correctly, traffic congestion can be reduced up to 40%. Maybe traffic is reduced by 40% because 40% of drivers are avoiding highways with zipper lanes. I know this driver is.
I point the finger of blame at Henry Ford. If he hadn’t lowered the price of a car to something the average person could afford, we’d still have passenger trains to take us from Town A to Towns B, C, and D. And if we were all riding trains, the only zippers we’d have to worry about would be the ones in our dresses and pants. Plus, we could text, read and look out the window just like we’ll be able to when driverless cars become affordable for the average person.
Apparently it’s true that at some point, everything old really will be new again.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
