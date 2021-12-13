DETROIT — Former Minnesota State receiver Shane Zylstra made his first NFL receptions in Detroit’s 38-10 loss to Denver on Sunday.
Zylstra, playing in just his second NFL game as a tight end, made two catches for 18 yards. He was also active in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings but did not have any catches.
Zylstra, Minnesota State’s career leader in nearly all receiving categories, spent most of training camp with the Vikings before being released and signed by Detroit on Sept. 2.
The Free Press
