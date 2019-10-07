MANKATO — Minnesota State receiver Shane Zylstra was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's offensive player of the week, it was announced Monday.
Zylstra, a senior, made eight receptions for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks' 52-7 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
For the season, Zylstra has 25 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns. He holds the team record with 46 touchdown receptions in his career. He ranks third in program history with 3,154 yards receiving and fourth with 171 receptions.
Minnesota State (5-0) plays at Northern State on Saturday.
The Free Press
